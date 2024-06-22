Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. 1,964,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,159. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

