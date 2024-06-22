Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGRN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,668,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 86.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BGRN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. 7,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,197. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1563 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

