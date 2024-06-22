Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLD traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.78. 8,813,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

