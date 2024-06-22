Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ARKR
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.