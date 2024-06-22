Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

