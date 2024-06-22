ASICS Stock to Split on Sunday, June 30th (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)

Shares of ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Sunday, June 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:ASCCF opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. ASICS has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

