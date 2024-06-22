ASICS Stock to Split on Sunday, June 30th (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)

Shares of ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Sunday, June 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, June 30th.
ASICS Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ASCCF opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. ASICS has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $61.10.
About ASICS
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASICS
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.