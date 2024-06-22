ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $788.03

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $788.03 and last traded at $773.70, with a volume of 3809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $757.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ASM International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $686.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.11.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASM International NV will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $2.5568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

