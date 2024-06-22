ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

