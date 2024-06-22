Atico Mining (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Shares Down 7.7%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 34,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Atico Mining

(Get Free Report)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.