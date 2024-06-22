AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 72,567,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,747,498. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

