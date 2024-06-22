Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT makes up approximately 2.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 81,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,071,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,436. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

