Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. STF Management LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

Illumina Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,653,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,640. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $202.85. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

