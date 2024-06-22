Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $2.45 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

CRWD stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,077,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,505. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 718.17, a P/E/G ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $394.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.62 and its 200-day moving average is $308.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.