Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 1.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $406,934,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,987,000 after purchasing an additional 796,386 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,249,000 after purchasing an additional 731,375 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after purchasing an additional 662,592 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.2 %

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,849,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

