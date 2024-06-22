Avalanche Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $27.20 or 0.00042451 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.71 billion and $222.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,081,992 coins and its circulating supply is 393,735,622 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

