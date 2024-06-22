B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.22. 710,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,277,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,253,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 702,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

