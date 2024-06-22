Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.81 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 48,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSJO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.