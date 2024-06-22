Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 1,508 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,675,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

GDX traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,321,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,120,889. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.47.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

