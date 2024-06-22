Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 391 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,089,000 after purchasing an additional 626,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. 234,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,796. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

