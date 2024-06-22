Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.18

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.18 and traded as high as $8.60. Bankinter shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 148,233 shares traded.

Bankinter Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

