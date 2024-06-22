Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.04

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.04 and traded as low as $13.76. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 19,302 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $124.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 42.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

