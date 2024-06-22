BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.77. 64,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 9,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

BDO Unibank Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

BDO Unibank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

