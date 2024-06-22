Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $20.50 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 8.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,540,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,917,000 after purchasing an additional 281,463 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.26. 59,728,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,706,858. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $182.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

