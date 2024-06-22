Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Partnership Wealth Management LLC

Partnership Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $296.46.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

