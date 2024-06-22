Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.45. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 244,163 shares traded.

Biomerica Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 117.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

About Biomerica

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biomerica stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Biomerica worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

