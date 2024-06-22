BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $797.99 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $64,256.86 or 0.99963636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009422 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012316 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00076129 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,244.83706641 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

