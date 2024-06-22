BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $798.00 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $64,257.67 or 0.99996144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012259 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00077466 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,511.25849163 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars.

