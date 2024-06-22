Bitcoin Cash Hits One Day Volume of $177.59 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $392.66 or 0.00611065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.74 billion and approximately $177.59 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00042635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00071831 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,723,053 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

