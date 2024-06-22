BitTorrent-New 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.76 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $855.77 million and $24.76 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000650 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000822 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001293 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000087 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $23,805,738.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.