BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,233,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 462,842 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 423,468 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 775,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BIGZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.19. 481,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,286. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0889 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 152,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,354.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,571,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,541,511.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 477,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,950.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

