BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$8.25” Price Target for Collective Mining (TSE:CNL)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price objective on Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:CNL opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.13. Collective Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.34 and a 12-month high of C$6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$229.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Paul Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total value of C$50,700.00. 33.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Collective Mining

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

