BNB (BNB) Price Tops $588.17 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $588.17 or 0.00915324 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion and $1.38 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,565,976 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,566,014.15682533. The last known price of BNB is 583.98227918 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2186 active market(s) with $1,622,661,542.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
