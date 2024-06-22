Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 747 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after buying an additional 279,111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 124,740 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 64,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 221,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,987,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 72,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.