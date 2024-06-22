Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VSGX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 90,135 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

