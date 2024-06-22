Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,054 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after buying an additional 729,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 367,328 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after purchasing an additional 362,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.41. 1,597,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,295. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

