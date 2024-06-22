Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. Bread Financial has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $44.56.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.08 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 586.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

