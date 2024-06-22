BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

BBIO stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,828,000 after acquiring an additional 421,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after buying an additional 1,111,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,358,000 after buying an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $46,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.