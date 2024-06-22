Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

BNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

