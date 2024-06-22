Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Price Target at $82.38

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Aflac alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AFL

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,820,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aflac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,784 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $47,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after purchasing an additional 605,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 8,861.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 444,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $89.64 on Friday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.