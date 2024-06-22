Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target at $54.65

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.81.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on General Motors

Insider Activity at General Motors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,203,153. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in General Motors by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.71 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.