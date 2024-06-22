Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) PT at $5.50

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KOD. UBS Group raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.43.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
