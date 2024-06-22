Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) PT at $5.50

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOD. UBS Group raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.43.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

