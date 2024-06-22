Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Price Target at $52.75

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,641 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,026,000 after buying an additional 381,232 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $15,262,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $10,194,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,808,000 after acquiring an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.13.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

