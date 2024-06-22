Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price at $49.31

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VRNS opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.