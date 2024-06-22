BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,554 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.