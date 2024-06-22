BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 104,842 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 104,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,873,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 251,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 120,555 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $9,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

