BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $156.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.75 and a 200 day moving average of $163.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,237. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

View Our Latest Report on Nexstar Media Group

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.