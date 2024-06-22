BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $454,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after buying an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,537 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $81,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MUSA traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.55. 322,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.49 and a 12-month high of $488.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.57 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

