BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $630,000 in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $44,388,000. KGH Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after acquiring an additional 260,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 154.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 116,781 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $6,725,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

