BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,629 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. American National Bank acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $83,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $218,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $217,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 11,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

