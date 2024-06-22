BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $547.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

