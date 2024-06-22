BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,353. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $542.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.